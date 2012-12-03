Mark Taylor

Wise Men Still Seek Him Church Flyer Template

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Wise Men Still Seek Him Church Flyer Template christmas sermons church marketing musical events pageants seek him best flyer design birth blue christmas christmas flyer church church template creative designs flyer flyer artwork flyer designs flyer psd flyer template flyer templates inspiks jesus loswl marketing messiah psd flyer red search sermon star wise men
Download color palette

The Wise Men Still Seek Him Church Flyer Template is great for any Church Event. Use it for Christmas Sermons, Pageants and Musicals, etc. The layered Photoshop files are color coded and organized in folders for easy editing. The file also contains 6 – One Click Color options. http://goo.gl/oYg15

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like