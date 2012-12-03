🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a drawing of my cat "Escape" that I've been meaning to do for years. There's a little bit of a backstory behind this one. About ten years ago I attempted to draw my cat (this was in grade 5) and failed miserably, so I decided to quit drawing since I was convinced I'd never be good at it. Now after attempting it once again I think I've finally succeeded and I'm rather proud of this one.
I used a charcoal pencil for the first time (don't think I'll be using graphite from now on), an eraser, and a blending stump. The whole process took 4 hours like my previous batman picture. Everything was done freehand for this drawing.
For those that like process shots I have them posted here: https://forrst.com/posts/My_kitty_Cat_Escape-HCZ