This is a drawing of my cat "Escape" that I've been meaning to do for years. There's a little bit of a backstory behind this one. About ten years ago I attempted to draw my cat (this was in grade 5) and failed miserably, so I decided to quit drawing since I was convinced I'd never be good at it. Now after attempting it once again I think I've finally succeeded and I'm rather proud of this one.

I used a charcoal pencil for the first time (don't think I'll be using graphite from now on), an eraser, and a blending stump. The whole process took 4 hours like my previous batman picture. Everything was done freehand for this drawing.

For those that like process shots I have them posted here: https://forrst.com/posts/My_kitty_Cat_Escape-HCZ