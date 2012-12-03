Ilan Dray

Navitrio art ... It's all about the pixel :)

pixel art inkod hypera erik deiner ilan dray pixels bird illustration matrix decomposition yellow linear diagonal dynamic concept details navitrio boutique exclusive invest holding success navigate digital icon
Navitrio is a boutique holding company that partners with digital innovators, navigating them to success.

Beautiful icons set created by the talented @Erik Deiner :)

UX & GUI Design by Inkod Hypera Ltd
