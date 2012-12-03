30two (Duncan Rynehart)

Letter From God To Man

30two (Duncan Rynehart)
30two (Duncan Rynehart)
  • Save
Letter From God To Man typographic art screenprint poster lyrics scroobius pip
Download color palette

Here's a closeup of a hand screenprinted typographic poster. The size of each word is determined by how many times it appears within the lyrics of a song; Letter From God To Man by Scroobius Pip. More here: http://bit.ly/ayxoKY

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
30two (Duncan Rynehart)
30two (Duncan Rynehart)

More by 30two (Duncan Rynehart)

View profile
    • Like