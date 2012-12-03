Isabella Rosa

Woodworking & handmade design business logo

Isabella Rosa
Isabella Rosa
  • Save
Woodworking & handmade design business logo logo black black and white woodworking branding label business craft
Download color palette

Officine Microcosmo is my woodworking and handmade design activity.
This is probably not the final version of the logo, but, kinda.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Isabella Rosa
Isabella Rosa

More by Isabella Rosa

View profile
    • Like