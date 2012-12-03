Java Break - WonderGround Gallery

Mickey and Minnie take a break in their hipster finest. This is one of the new images I will have available at the WonderGround Gallery in the Downtown Disney district (Anaheim, CA). I'll be appearing with several other artists on Saturday, December 15th 1-3pm. If you're in the area, come say hello.

http://collections.disney.go.com/events/good-vs-evil-debut-at-wonderground-gallery/?instance_id=#