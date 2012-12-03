Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Shine Bright Like A Diamond lettering letters type typography freehand hand drawn handdrawn color colors motivational monday motivational monday hand letters rihanna diamond diamonds hand lettering
Motivational Monday

Sometimes Mondays can be the worst! This is a series of hand drawn and typeset quotes, lyrics, or interesting sayings to get you inspired, pumped up, and ready to kick Monday's behind!

More at www.motivationalmonday.tumblr.com/

