Camber revisited

Camber revisited
Recently I've been revisiting my first typeface, Camber, to update it and make final tweaks so that I can release the typeface as a whole. Still needs some work, but it's getting there. Thoughts and feedback would be much appreciated!

Rebound of
Camber in progress
By Nader Boraie
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
