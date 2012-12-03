Josh Riggs

HTML Prototypes

Ain't she pretty? No, not really? Well, the beauty is in the experience. This is a screenshot of HTML prototypes I'm building for a Lullabot client. I can't say enough about replacing standard wireframes with HTML prototypes when building a responsive site.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
