Mackenzie Graves

Mac & Jam Logo in Action

Mackenzie Graves
Mackenzie Graves
Hire Me
  • Save
Mac & Jam Logo in Action logo stamp mark brand icon illustration packaging craft ohio midwest handmade
Download color palette
81b907f8c9cfbee76391d90b60ea55e4
Rebound of
Mac & Jam Logo
By Mackenzie Graves
View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Mackenzie Graves
Mackenzie Graves
These are a few of my favorite designs.
Hire Me

More by Mackenzie Graves

View profile
    • Like