Lindsey Kellis Meredith

Assisted Patrol logo

Lindsey Kellis Meredith
Lindsey Kellis Meredith
  • Save
Assisted Patrol logo logo police enforcement
Download color palette

Simple text treatment logo I just finished for a new technology used to catch thieves.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Lindsey Kellis Meredith
Lindsey Kellis Meredith

More by Lindsey Kellis Meredith

View profile
    • Like