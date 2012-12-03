Finlay Craig

Quick Website for a Friend

Finlay Craig
Finlay Craig
  • Save
Quick Website for a Friend muse website
Download color palette

Annie, a friend and neighbour, created a collection of ceramics that were exhibited and auctioned.

She wanted a fun website to show off her work, so I designed and built this site in Adobe Muse at short notice.

Site - http://thedudewebsite.com/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Finlay Craig
Finlay Craig

More by Finlay Craig

View profile
    • Like