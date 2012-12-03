Gijs Rogé

Mantaray

Gijs Rogé
Gijs Rogé
  • Save
Mantaray logo mantaray fish crm software concept
Download color palette

Logo concept for a CRM software company called Mantaray.
Not sure if the client is going for it.

Fingers crossed.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Gijs Rogé
Gijs Rogé

More by Gijs Rogé

View profile
    • Like