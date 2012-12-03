Roger Strunk

Rover

Rover illustration vector rover robot curiosity earth planets space
Started a blog for sharing work, ideas, and things I find interesting... figured it would be fun to have a place to think out loud. It's called "A Roving Mind" and you can find it here: http://rogerstrunk.tumblr.com/

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
