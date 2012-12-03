Matt Richardson

Surface Illustration

Something that I drew up for work. It's a quick cross-section showing the various ground types that we can install onto.

I didn't want to go for a hyper-realistic image (1, because I don't have crazy skills to do it & 2, The image will be shown to schools etc so I wanted to have a relaxed feel to it.)

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
