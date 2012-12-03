spovv

iTunes Icon

spovv
spovv
Hire Me
  • Save
iTunes Icon itunes icon apple
Download color palette

See the whole project here.
----
Thank you for your support that helps me do what I love!
Support me on Patreon
----
Behance | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
spovv
spovv
✉️ hi@spovv .com
Hire Me

More by spovv

View profile
    • Like