Christoph Backöfer

woollenhat.com

Christoph Backöfer
Christoph Backöfer
  • Save
woollenhat.com portfolio blog
Download color palette

My fairly new portfolio/blog. Have postponed taking it online for ages now and am still not completely pleased with it, but at some point, I do need to take it online, because an imperfect portfolio is still better than none at all.

So if you can stomach a fixed width layout and a hack-job XML blog (for now at least), take a tour of http://woollenhat.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Christoph Backöfer
Christoph Backöfer

More by Christoph Backöfer

View profile
    • Like