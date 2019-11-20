Techugo

FANZIR -REDESIGN

Techugo
Techugo
Hire Me
  • Save
FANZIR -REDESIGN ratings trends messi tabs friends posts feeds social network social sports soccer football application design ux application design interface design cards ui
Download color palette

Do you want to give it a shot to build an app like FANZIR that connects the audience to their role models?

We believe that our skill set and knowledge could help you build what you’ve envisioned!
Impressed? Shook?

Share your views: https://www.techugo.com/contact-us.php

Want to collaborate?
sales@techugo.com

Curious about us?
www.techugo.com

Socialize with us!
https://www.instagram.com/techugo/

Techugo
Techugo
We Develop & Design Flawless Digital Experience Got an Idea?
Hire Me

More by Techugo

View profile
    • Like