Triangle label

Officine Microcosmo is my woodworking and handmade design activity.
I'm doing these handcutted labels to sign some pieces for a shop that takes my work in catalogue.
I'm laser printing these on 200 gr ecological recycled cardboard and then hand cut every label (that's why I used a triangle ;)) and tie it to every piece with hemp twine.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
