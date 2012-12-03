Dom Flask

The Third Day of Christmas

The Third Day of Christmas illustration red mid-century green flat cute christmas t-square vector fun holiday ornament dominic flask dangerdom snowflake wood texture
On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me...

Three T-Squares
Two Cutting Mats
And a Brand New Wacom Cintiq!

Rebound of
The Second Day of Christmas
By Rory Harms
Pushing pixels. Design & Draw for Coinbase.

