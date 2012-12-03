Sam Brady

iPhone Case (Grovemade)

Sam Brady
Sam Brady
  • Save
iPhone Case (Grovemade) grovemade grove case iphone bamboo illustration alien wood
Download color palette

A design I came up with for a Grovemade case. These guys have some fantastic industrial design going on. The finish is just great.
Full photo here. http://puffinpunch.tumblr.com/post/37104463631/the-grovemade-iphone-case-i-designed-arrived-this

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Sam Brady
Sam Brady

More by Sam Brady

View profile
    • Like