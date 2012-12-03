Sam Dunn

Vintage Pine Cone

Vintage Pine Cone illustration frame black pine cone nature small cute winter gift christmas
New frame up! - http://samdunn.bigcartel.com/product/tiny-pinecone

This one is drawn on some old paper (1940's I think) from some old books I found!

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
