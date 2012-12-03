Peter Mintchev

Proekt Designs Parallax

Proekt Designs Parallax web design photography
The are the beginnings of a personal page redesign. Working through some parallax effect. You can check it in action here: http://www.proektdesigns.com/proekt-new/

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
