Ray Stone

Swell Alerts

Ray Stone
Ray Stone
  • Save
Swell Alerts form steps select checkbox proxima nova surf swell forecast
Download color palette

I've really been pushing swellcast over the last few weeks with the launch of a basic API. Next up to the plate: swell and wind forecast alerts. Set up email alerts to fire when the swell or wind is forecast to be over your defined threshold. Choose to receive these alerts on any day or combination of days during the week. Pause and re-run as needed.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Ray Stone
Ray Stone

More by Ray Stone

View profile
    • Like