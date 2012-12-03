Swell Alerts

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I've really been pushing swellcast over the last few weeks with the launch of a basic API. Next up to the plate: swell and wind forecast alerts. Set up email alerts to fire when the swell or wind is forecast to be over your defined threshold. Choose to receive these alerts on any day or combination of days during the week. Pause and re-run as needed.