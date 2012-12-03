Florian Verrijk

Happy Monkey

Happy Monkey monkey primate illustration character wip children
Work in progress on the characters of our web based application for children. The shapes have to be simple in order to animate and change them according to the setting of the user.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
