Vera Cotuna

Morgen

Vera Cotuna
Vera Cotuna
Hire Me
  • Save
Morgen landscaping logo wireframe landscape architecture visual identity
Download color palette

Logo concept for a company that does landscape architecture. This is the symbol with the wireframe.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Vera Cotuna
Vera Cotuna
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Vera Cotuna

View profile
    • Like