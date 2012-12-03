Just finished this great project and worked with an amazing team!

So wanted to share one of my favorite screen, the week view of the calendar.

more to come on this :)

available for iPad and iPhone

Most of designers won't be using this app but if you know someone that is studying for the LSAT, this the way to go.

Short Description for this app:

LSATMax, created by Harvard Law School alumni, is a comprehensive LSAT prep course that replaces traditional in-class prep with a convenient, high-quality study experience.

The Full LSATMax Course Includes:

✧ 6,000 officially-licensed LSAT questions

✧ 6 Full-Length LSATs

✧ Whiteboard video lessons covering every section of the LSAT

✧ Unlimited e-mail and phone Support

✧ Calendar to guide you through our program

✧ Homework assignments, additional practice questions and flashcards

✧ Welcome packet with materials in PDF format

✧ Sketchpad feature for diagramming on-the-go

✧ Lifetime access to the course