Beau Hankins

Braun Classic Electronics Icons

braun retro electronics dieter rams FP30 TP1 projector radio phonogram
Two outline icons of classic Braun electronics.

Left: Braun FP30 super 8 projector (1972)
Right: Braun TP1 Radio/Phonograph (1959)

