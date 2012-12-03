Eli Showalter

Masonry Saw Icon

Eli Showalter
Eli Showalter
  • Save
Masonry Saw Icon logo icon monoweight mono weight
Download color palette

For a logo, work in progress.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Eli Showalter
Eli Showalter

More by Eli Showalter

View profile
    • Like