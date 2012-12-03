Banner section of my Website

Jagadish Thanki  ✏

Here is the shot of my WIP personal website banner. There'll be jquery slide show.
I guess after my launch I've some things to update, for that my 1st banner shows a message " Few things in this website are under process...But I hope you ♥ the things you watch! "

With-in couple of days, I'm going to launch the site.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
