Onur Oztaskiran

What is Udemy?

Onur Oztaskiran
Onur Oztaskiran
Hire Me
  • Save
What is Udemy? udemy v3 instructors avatar landing about page blurred circle
Download color palette

@2x view recommended. Full shot coming after release

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Onur Oztaskiran
Onur Oztaskiran
Multi-disciplinary Senior Designer. Celebrating 20 years!
Hire Me

More by Onur Oztaskiran

View profile
    • Like