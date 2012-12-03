Amélie Mercatante

Wedding invitation in 4 parts for Ces Moments Là

wedding invitation design custom
A wedding invitation in 4 parts, with RSVP card. The theme was modern country. Designed for Ces Moments Là.
See wedding invitation full project on Ces Moments Là
Voir le faire-part de mariage sur mesure thème champêtre moderne sur Ces Moments Là

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
