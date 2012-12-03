Florin Capota

Paint The Town

Mark exploration for a current project, a great music app all about great music sharing. Currently the app targets the hip-hop and electronic genres but hopes in the future to become a parent brand for other genres also. More info soon

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
