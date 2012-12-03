Erica Jack

Christmas Theme Cuckcoo Clock

cuckcoo clock c4d 3d house time lights christmas holiday
An in progress shot of a Christmas Themed Cuckcoo Clock I'm currently modeling in C4D and will then animate! It's a super weird angle just because I wanted to fit the whole thing into the frame and not be crazy small. More progress shots to come! :D

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
