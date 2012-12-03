Travis Neilson

Different Types (New Article)

Different Types (New Article)
A fun new article that explains the difference between the terms "Type Design", "Typography", and "Lettering." Just to clear up some confusion.

The article was done using scaleable vector graphics (.svg) and was super fun to create, enjoy.

http://www.travisneilson.com/different-types/

