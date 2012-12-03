🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
My friend Nick Radford had this awesome idea (that came to him in the shower) to film a video called "The Gift of Beard". With the video, came the need for some graphics. They are certainly not my best, but hey... not bad for only having one hour to spend on the whole project. We filmed/designed/edited in 1 hour. Watch the video here... if you want to enjoy the gift of beard.