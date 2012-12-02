Cody Keisler

The Resume

Cody Keisler
Cody Keisler
  • Save
The Resume resume
Download color palette

Spicing up the resume. Here's a larger version.
Opinions?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Cody Keisler
Cody Keisler

More by Cody Keisler

View profile
    • Like