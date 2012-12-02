Kevin Koesnodihardjo

A-XLFM-001 "Zosterae" WIP

Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
  • Save
A-XLFM-001 "Zosterae" WIP work in progress illustration zosterae sea horse mech mecha robot airborne air superiority light
Download color palette

Decided to experiment on some aspects of mech i rarely explore, an airborne mech, meaning it's designed to fly more than to walk, in this case it can barely walk... I named it "Zosterae" because it accidentally look like a seahorse (posture-wise). Zosterae = dwarf seahorse. See full preview here: http://goo.gl/6KbPI

Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo

More by Kevin Koesnodihardjo

View profile
    • Like