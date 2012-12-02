Ryan Rebo

Poking Fun of Trends

Poking Fun of Trends
Just being a little bit of a smart ass, seems this "criss-cross" style logo is absolutely everywhere with it's subtle variations. It's run its course.

Posted on Dec 2, 2012
