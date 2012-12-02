Chris Welch

New Beginnings

I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be making the move to San Francisco to join the awesome design team at Google!

Leaving the super talented guys at Basic was a difficult decision to make, especially considering how close the team has become.

A big thanks to everybody that has lent their support and encouragement!

Posted on Dec 2, 2012
