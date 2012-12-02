Jerimy

Screen print work shop prints

Jerimy
Jerimy
Hire Me
  • Save
Screen print work shop prints ink silver screen print illustration screen print print screen
Download color palette

Ended up going with Silver on Silver, using two different tones to separate elements... They came out pretty nice. I found that the ones I did on dark or light paper where nice, but the mid tone papers didn't look good at all with the metallic ink.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Jerimy
Jerimy
Denver Based Designer, Artist & Photographer
Hire Me

More by Jerimy

View profile
    • Like