Abhash Bikram Thapa

Thanks Phil!

Abhash Bikram Thapa
Abhash Bikram Thapa
Hire Me
  • Save
Thanks Phil! muffin cake debut dribbble invite sweet thanks thank you cupcake
Download color palette

Thanks @Phil Stringfellow for the Dribbble invitation.
This debut shot is the logo I designed for Blue Muffin Studio and the one which qualified me for Dribbble invitation.
Used CorelDraw for this Vector.
Full logo > http://bluemuffinstudio.com.au

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Abhash Bikram Thapa
Abhash Bikram Thapa
Designing since 2005.
Hire Me

More by Abhash Bikram Thapa

View profile
    • Like