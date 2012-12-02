Paul R. Novak

Syndicate

Paul R. Novak
Paul R. Novak
  • Save
Syndicate syndicate typography logotype haymaker
Download color palette

Customizing Lost Type's Haymaker a little bit.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Paul R. Novak
Paul R. Novak

More by Paul R. Novak

View profile
    • Like