Larry's House

Last spring I uploaded a shot depicting a desert road that was going to be a part of my senior year thesis animation at the School of Visual Arts.

Since then, I've completely trashed that story after becoming bored with it and teamed up with another student, the very talented Akira Hyun, to collaborate on a new thesis story.

This is our first test render and comp!

Find out more about our animation and see some behind the scenes at our blog:

Lightning Larry Thesis Production Blog