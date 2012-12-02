Louie Mantia, Jr.

Space Mountain: FINAL!!

Final wallpapers available here...

Night/space version: http://mantia.me/wallpaper/spacemountain/
Daytime/morning version: http://mantia.me/wallpaper/spacemountain-morning/

Feel free to comment below, but please keep it constructive and friendly. Also keep in mind that this is the final artwork.

Thank you Fátima Ventapane and Kenny F. for allowing me to use your 3D models!

