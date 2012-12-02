Jason Kirtley

Simplestock Stocks iPad App

Check out the 2x version, but for more details check out the retina display version: http://goo.gl/lPPHe

I have been working on this project for a while since my last posting. This app has a different feel from the last few stock apps I have worked on. The client wants the app to feel a bit more futuristic and have kind of a heads up display feel. A user can replay back time periods, capture data, lots of configuration options. You can click on the panels to flip around for more options. More to come on this one.

