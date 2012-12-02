Brad Hall

Once Upon a Time, We Had a Need for Stories

Brad Hall
Brad Hall
  • Save
Once Upon a Time, We Had a Need for Stories disney 3d cg fantasyland finding fantasy purple smoke design castle night shield orb magic story
Download color palette

Mermaids stopped singing, elephants no longer soar and a Beast's castle is silent. The classic stories of our youth have come under a spell and wait for a hero—for you to remember the magic and break the curse.

FindingFantasyland.com—a super fun project we just finished.

Brad Hall
Brad Hall

More by Brad Hall

View profile
    • Like