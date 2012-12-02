Mega Breadcrumb NYC.gov

Mathew Sanders

A little experiment I dug up looking at using a breadcrumb for primary navigation. Example redesign that removes a lot of link junk from http://www.nyc.gov/html/doh/html/vet/vet-doglicense.shtml

Big pixels here: http://mathewsanders.com/img/mega-breadcrumbs/NYC-gov-proposed-dog-license-1.png

Posted on Dec 2, 2012
