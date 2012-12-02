🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Here at Disqus, a few weeks back we took some time to explore how the platform might evolve in coming months and years. We broke into small teams and kicked off the first ever Disqus Hack Week.
My team (2 very bright engineers, 1 talented product guy, and me) created a fully functioning mobile app we titled "Disqus Local". Today comment threads are tied to web pages. We thought it might be interesting to explore how discussions could be made mobile by attaching them to locations instead of web pages.
While the app won't be published in its current form, the process of thinking about "what-if" for Disqus, and then actually having the opportunity to build it, was both exciting and eye-opening.
If you're curious to hear more about Hack Week, check out our blog post: blog.disqus.com/post/36886758638/hackweek-2012