Gabby Nguyen

Sonic Logo and Brand Redesign

Gabby Nguyen
Gabby Nguyen
  • Save
Sonic Logo and Brand Redesign pattern retro collage fast food food sonic color
Download color palette

This pattern was designed as a rebrand for Sonic's packaging and identity. The logo redesign is included in the pattern.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Gabby Nguyen
Gabby Nguyen

More by Gabby Nguyen

View profile
    • Like